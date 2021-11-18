Red Notice has now become ‘rotten’ on Rotten Tomatoes despite having Netflix’s biggest opening day in history. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, the film is about how an FBI agent and a con man come together to catch the world’s greatest art thief. The film is filled with plot twists at every turn, and a collaboration between the three stars adds more fun to it.

Moreover, some reports state that the Netflix film is the streaming giant‘s most expensive investment to date. On top of that, it was previously reported that Reynolds, Johnson and Gadot will be paid around $20 million each for their role or even more.

So how did a movie that is loved by fans and had a financial safety net end by being getting the ‘rotten’ score on Rotten Tomatoes? According to one report, the gap between the opinions of the fans and the critics on the movie appears to be the biggest issue surrounding Red Notice at the moment. The Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson starrer received reviews from 31 critics which resulted in a Tomatometer score of 42 per cent.

Since then, the critic review number has increased to 139, and the score has dropped to 39 per cent. However, when it comes to the Audience score, Red Notice holds 91 per cent. Regardless of what the score is, the movie starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, as per the report, has remained at the top of Netflix since its release and is on track to be one of the most-watched Netflix films of all time.

Before this, another film that has become famous amongst the audience and not the critics, which also received a ‘rotten’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, is Marvel’s Eternals. Directed by Chloé Zhao, the film has an ensemble cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden and more.

