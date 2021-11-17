Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Red’ (Taylor’s version) is the talk of the town. The song ‘All Too Well’ talks about the singer’s breakup with actor Jake Gyllenhaal and the internet is storming with her fans asking Jake to return her scarf. But do y’all know the real reason behind their breakup? It wasn’t the media attention but the age factor between the two. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The ex-couple started dating in 2010 when Taylor was 20 and Jake was 29 and their sweet romance came to an end in 2011 just a year after them being together.

Back then, according to multiple reports, Jake Gyllenhaal’s spokesperson revealed that he broke up with Taylor Swift because of the limelight. The actor wanted to keep his private life under the wraps but we guess dating a pop singer has its cons too!

Well, Taylor Swift has hinted at the real reason behind her breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal and apparently, it wasn’t the media attention.

According to the eagle-eyed Swift fans, they’ve finally found the real reason behind the ex-couple’s split. And Taylor has openly spoken about it too in her latest song ‘All Too Well’.

Taylor Swift’s new song’s lyrics read, “They say that all is well that ends well…but I’m in a new hell…every time you fool my mind…You said that if we had been closer in age maybe it would have turned out well…And that made me want to die.”

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that Taylor Swift has written a song about her ex-boyfriend. If you know, you know (wink wink).

What are your thoughts on Taylor revealing the real reason behind her breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal? Tell us in the comments below.

