Ever since the trailer of ‘House of Gucci’ dropped, audiences in India have gone ‘gaga’ over the stellar star cast, the stylish costumes that are fashion goals and the much-talked accent of the characters. The movie sees Lady Gaga stepping into the shoes of Patrizia Reggiani.

Gaga’s look, screen presence and performance as the iconic character in the trailer have been garnering a lot of appreciation. It is believed that the sensational singer and Academy Award winning actor didn’t want anyone to tell her about Patrizia Reggiani as she wanted to discover the person on her own. The fashion and accent of the characters in the trailer have also intrigued viewers.

Talking about her preparation, Lady Gaga said, “I spent a lot of time reading about [Patrizia Reggiani], and watching interviews that she gave. I have also watched interviews about her. But I tried not to read anything, or watch anything that had too much of an opinion, because I really wanted to create my own.”

Revealing more about the process of becoming the character, Lady Gaga added, “I really had to build her youth. I believe she was a real woman who fell in love. She not only loved Maurizio, but she loved what he meant to her and the way he empowered her within the family business. And when that was taken from her, I believe that she reacted in a way that most women don’t, most women don’t have their husbands murdered. And, yet I think in that system, with the sort of systemic oppression that she experienced, this happened because she was simply too hurt.”

The film is based on the book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed” by Sara Gay Forden. It follows the ambitious Patrizia Reggiani as she romances Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), and marries her way into the dynastic Italian luxury label.

