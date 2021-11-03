Lady Gaga has opened up about her character, Patrizia Reggiani, in the upcoming film House of Gucci. Directed by Ridley Scott, the movie has become one of the highly anticipated films, with a trailer that has gotten the fans even more excited to watch it. Other than Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons and many more talented stars.

Advertisement

Based on the book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, the movie will follow the story of the head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci, his wife Patrizia Reggiani, and the murder plot arranged by Reggiani to kill Gucci after he had an affair.

Advertisement

Recently, Lady Gaga, who is playing the role of Patrizia Reggiani, delved into the details of the character. “I had some psychological difficulty at one point towards the end of filming,” the ‘A Star is Born’ actress said while speaking to Vogue. She further revealed that she chose to embody Reggiani for 18 months and used her accent for 9 months straight, even if there weren’t any cameras.

“It is three years since I started working on it, and I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her (Reggiani) for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. Off camera. I never broke. I stayed with her,” Lady Gaga said. “I was either in my hotel room, living and speaking as Reggiani, or I was on set, living and speaking as her,” she continued.

While everyone has become a fan of Gaga’s glamour role, Patrizia Reggiani herself hasn’t applauded the actress. “I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me,” Reggiani said while speaking to ANSA, an Italian wire service, in March.

Replying to this, Lady Gaga said, “I only felt that I could truly do this story justice if I approached it with the eye of a curious woman who was interested in possessing a journalistic spirit so that I could read between the lines of what was happening in the film’s scenes. Meaning that nobody was going to tell me who Patrizia Gucci was. Not even Patrizia Gucci.”

Must Read: Kristen Stewart Is Engaged To Dylan Meyer & Marriage Is Soon On The Cards; Twilight Fans Are Happily Heartbroken!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube