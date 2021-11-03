The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding with each passing day. Now that the gates are wide open and almost the whole of Hollywood is marching into the world of superheroes, even Meryl Streep’s name popped up. The most recent one and the one that left fans excited though out of the lot, had to be that of Harry Styles. The actor who has been in the speculations for the longest, is set to join the MCU with Eternals that hit the big screens across the globe this weekend.

If you are unaware, even before the release of Eternals that stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani and Richard Madden, the end credits of the movie were spoiled by the ones who had the chance to watch it early. It is now revealed that Harry Styles joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Eros AKA Starfox, the Eternal brother of Thanos. Even Kit Harington was angry about the spoiler.

Any who, while as of now the only confirmed detail we have says that he is entering the MCU for a cameo in the movie, and the future is unsure. But if the latest reports are to go by the actor has a massive future planned in the MCU and will appear in more than 2 movies. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per the Giant Freakin Robot, who have found their hands on a lucrative update, Kevin Feige who has managed to convince Harry Styles to become Eros has promised him a massive future in the MCU. As per their report he is not here just for a cameo, but might have a bigger role in the Eternals sequel. Not just that, he has been signed by the studio for 5 movies.

The report says that Marvel plans to use Harry Styles’ Eros like they used Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury in phase 1. He will appear at any point in the storyline at his will and give it a new turn. How excited are you for this? Let us know in the comments section below.

