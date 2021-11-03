The whole world was hooked to the most fiery feud in Hollywood when Dwayne Johnson was at loggerheads with Vin Diesel during working on Fate Of The Furious in 2016. We never got to know at what level the heated argument escalated but it was evident that the two will never be the same with each other again. The Rock called the F&F Alumni ‘Candy a**’ out of many other things he chose to describe him in a now-deleted Instagram post. So you know.

The reports in the year that followed said that two stars have sorted out their differences and there was no bad air between them. Dwayne Johnson most recently even went on to confirm that he will have no part in Fast & Furious conclusions. He wishes to take Hobbs & Shaw ahead. But the feud was reignited in 2021 when Vin Diesel decided to make the ‘tough love’ comment.

But while all of this exists, what the feud has also given rise to is a lot of jokes. And there is no way that the two men involved are on the Internet and did not see them. Dwayne Johnson in the latest chat talks about the Vin Diesel jokes people bring to him and even think he made them. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Talking at SiriusXM, Dwayne Johnson talking about Vin Diesel and his feud jokes said, “The jokes never end. People were asking me about [making Diesel jokes] and they just, they find a way, and you know, what’s interesting is, you know, these Vin diesel jokes, which play great by the way to the audience, which is always a good thing because it’s all about [the audience]. But, people think these jokes come from me and they actually don’t. I mean, you’d be surprised at how many people come to me with ‘I got a great one.’ I’m like ‘okay.’ ‘I got another great Vin Diesel joke.’ ‘I’m sure you do.’ [Laughs] Always funny.”

What do you feel about Dwayne Johnson & Vin Diesel feud jokes? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

