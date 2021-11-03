Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have gone Instagram official! The Stranger Things actress and the famous singer Jon Bon Jovi’s song were rumoured to be dating. Jake has also posted photos with Brown several times before, making the fans wonder if there is a romance brewing between the two.

The Enola Holmes actress and Bongiovi were first linked together when the latter called Brown his BFF with a heart emoji, on social media, back in June. The actress had also commented the same, which became the first of the many more sweet interactions between them.

Now, Millie Bobby Brown has taken to her Instagram to make it official that she and Jake Bongiovi are the freshest couples of Tinseltown. The post shared by the actress featured her and Jake on the London Eye. Though she only captioned it with an emoji of a Ferris wheel and an eye, the blurry photo of their adorable pose was just too cute!

Jake Bongiovi also took to his Instagram once again to share a photo of Millie Bobby Brown and him. Captioned as “We’re starting a band send name ideas,” the post featured the two sipping a hot beverage while sitting at a cute outdoor cafe.

Fans filled the comment section of Millie’s post with one user saying, “THIS IS NOT A DRILL I REPEAT THIS IS NOT A DRILL.” While another one added, “SO CUTE AHHH.” Many more fans also commented, asking if it is Brown’s Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp. “Okay, but is that like Noah?” asked one user.

While making her relationship with Jake Bongiovi official on Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown is also set to star in Enola Holmes 2. Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter have also confirmed to return to the second part of the film.

