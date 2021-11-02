Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland now becomes the target of netizens on social media as they criticized her for her bloodied Halloween costume calling her insensitive after her father accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The tragedy took place during the shooting of the Western film Rust, where moments after the firing the cinematographer was announced dead.

Ireland Baldwin on Sunday had uploaded a post on Instagram showing photos of her gruesome outfit with her musician boyfriend Rac for Halloween. The post was quick to receive a lot of hate comments from her followers who were not pleased with the outfit which she opted for just days after the tragedy.

One user commented, “Pretty Thoughtless “Costume” to post considering the circumstance. Did it ever occur to you that you could’ve enjoyed all those activities you mentioned without posting it on social media?” On Ireland Baldwin’s post, Another wrote, ” Thought you were going to take a break from posting for a couple of weeks. Oh, that’s right you have to whine about your terrible life. Say hi to your mom, you still have one.”

The bashing went on, as another user commented, “Did you dress as the cinematographer your dad shot?” While the other wrote, “Well-timed costumes.” Another user wrote, “It doesn’t appear you are anyone in your family have any regard for the tragedy. No respect. Stay Off SM. It’s Simple. Out of respect for the life lost. Go underground and let her family grieve with dignity. Why you or your wicked narcissistic stepmother thinks it’s appropriate to post anything, anything at all, not to mention, the bloody costume is mind-boggling.

Ireland and her boyfriend were spotted keeping a low profile as they captioned the pic saying, “We didn’t think we would celebrate, but we found some old costumes and blood, ate really good food, drank tequila, had a couple friends over, watched a scary movie and had 0 trick or treaters… How was your Halloween? Raise your hand if you went as squid game this year.”

This was not the only post that was targeted, Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria also came under scrutiny for uploading a fun Halloween photo on Instagram celebrating the holiday with their six children. She too faced the backlash on social media on her post where she was describing how ‘intense’ parenting occurred for her as she was going through the very public situation surrounding her husband.

She was criticized as ‘inappropriate and tasteless’ for uploading the holiday post while Hutchin’s nine-year-old son will have his first Halloween without his mother.

What do you think about Ireland Baldwin’s Halloween post? Let us know in the comments below!

