Grammy winning-singer Ed Sheeran has again been crowned the richest British celebrity who is aged 30 or below. The singer has an overall worth estimated to have reached 236.5 million pounds, with his most-streamed single ‘Shape of You’ which is also the highest-grossing tour of all time,

The singer has given out many projects over the years and has added a new one when he recently released his highly-anticipated new album, ‘=’.

Ed Sheeran ahead of Harry Styles in the list, who first came on the map as a part of the ever-popular One Direction and has subsequently enjoyed success as a solo artist. The 27-year-old singer has a worth that is estimated to be 80 million pounds. Recently the singer was also featured in movies like ‘Dunkirk’ and the new Marvel movie ‘Eternals’.

Other than Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles the third place was captured by Little Mix which is a girl group formed on ‘The X Factor in 2011. Little Mix found themselves in third place, banking 66.7 million pounds. The famous band lost Jesy Nelson as a band member in December 2020, when she confessed that being in Little Mix had “taken a toll on (her) mental health”.

Cyclist, Laura Kenny was crowned as the richest British sportswoman on the heat magazine’s Rich List 2021. Along with this Kylie Jenner has once again retained her title as the richest under-30 celebrity outside the UK.

Meanwhile, as per We Got This Covered, Ed Sheeran recently spoke about his controversial cameo on Game Of Thrones season 7. “It was great,” But the reaction to his cameo wasn’t so welcoming. “I feel like people’s reaction to it sort of muddied my joy to it,” he admitted. “I feel like I pissed off a lot of people by being in that, but anytime I meet someone that is like, ‘oh you cameoed on that show,’ I’m like, ‘What would you say?’ Everyone would say yes. I was a fan of the show; they asked me to be in it. I didn’t expect there to be that much backlash but I am definitely more careful when I am offered cameos now.” he further added.

