The more than two-year-long romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet has been growing stronger and gaining a lot of appreciation from fans. The couple was quite private during the first two years of their relationship, but has now eased into the public eye with their appearances.

Be it Kylie accompanying Timothee at all the awards he was nominated for or them attending Coachella, watching plays, or being spotted courtside for basketball games, the duo is often spotted together. Meanwhile, their romance has also also opened up the possibility of a potential collaboration between Timothee and Kylie’s sister, Kim Kardashian.

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet and Kendall Jenner at the Knicks game today pic.twitter.com/KWcer4BTMw — best of kylie & timothee (@archivekymothee) May 13, 2025

Is Kim Kardashian Eyeing Timothee Chalamet To Model For SKIMS?

According to The US Sun, Kim has allegedly offered the Dune star a multi-year $1.2 million offer to become an ambassador for SKIMS and model for it. Even though the deal hasn’t been locked yet, Timothee is reportedly actively considering it. It’s no secret that the actor enjoys popularity in Europe.

Apart from being well-known in the United States due to his diverse work and filmography, his French roots have also given him a fanbase in other countries. As per the report, Kim wants to tap into those markets for SKIMS with Timothee Chalamet as the face. The deal could be struck within a few weeks.

An insider told the news portal, “Kim loves Timothée. She thinks he has great style,” and added that the reality star is serious about this partnership and transforming the Willy Wonka actor into a fashion icon. Kim wants him to be a part of the summer collection set to be released in a few months.

“Timothee loves Skims and the pieces Kim creates, so he is definitely interested. He has been talking with Kim a lot lately, wanting to know everything about the brand, its plans, and its future.” The source further explained the plans and ideas that are currently in progress.

family night at Skims Mel's Drive In pic.twitter.com/ZB967jAYR2 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) April 7, 2025

Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Encouraging Timothee Chalamet To Consider The Offer

“Kylie is also fully encouraging him to accept the offer, as she believes the partnership between Timothée and Skims is a match made in heaven,” they added. The insider claimed that Timothee believes Kim Kardashian is one of the best business minds and entrepreneurs and loves the Kardashian-Jenner family.

He was seen attending a basketball game with Kylie and her sister Kendall. The couple have been avid New York Knicks supporters, though the team narrowly missed out on a spot in the NBA finals. According to the report, Kylie “helps him see things differently, work on his image, and secure more deals.”

Timothée Chalamet & Kylie Jenner are in the building! 📺NYK/IND Game 6 on TNT pic.twitter.com/s87fT76omd — NBA (@NBA) June 1, 2025

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics and Khy wants Timothee to be successful outside of films as well. She wants him to have a vast empire with films, fashion, and more. He reportedly enjoys the spotlight, and the two are well on the way to becoming a power couple with their success in their fields.

