Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is currently playing in theatres worldwide. With an 80% Rotten Tomatoes score, the latest installment may be a solid entry, but it’s certainly not the best-rated film in the blockbuster franchise. That honour goes to Fallout, which boasts an outstanding 98% critics’ score. But you will be surprised to know that one of Tom Cruise’s most popular movies has a surprisingly low Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score. Can you guess which one?

That film is none other than Tony Scott’s cult aerial action-drama Top Gun, which holds a Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of just 59%. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Though it features some of the most memorable and electrifying aerial footage shot with an expert eye for action, Top Gun offers too little for non-adolescent viewers to chew on when its characters aren’t in the air.” Now, let’s see how Top Gun stacks up against its 2022 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

Top Gun Vs Top Gun: Maverick – Rotten Tomatoes Scores

Following its theatrical release, Top Gun: Maverick earned a brilliant Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 96% with an even higher audience score of 99%. This means the sequel outperformed the original by a staggering 37% in critics’ ratings.

What About Top Gun’s User Rating?

Compared to the modest critics’ score of 59% on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score of Top Gun is significantly better at 83% on the same website. Moreover, the film holds a decent user rating of 7/10 on IMDb. It is evident that the original Top Gun was cherished by movie fans, even if it didn’t receive the same level of critical acclaim at the time.

About Top Gun

Helmed by Tony Scott, the film features Tom Cruise as Maverick, a talented yet reckless Navy pilot who gets a golden chance to train at the elite Top Gun school for the best fighter pilots. When the tragic death of his best friend shakes him to the core, Maverick must find a way to overcome his grief and prove his mettle in a high-stakes aerial combat mission.

Where To Watch Top Gun On OTT?

The film is available to stream on the Jio Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video OTT platforms in India.

Top Gun Trailer

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Worldwide Box Office: Tom Cruise’s Flop, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Gets Overshadowed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News