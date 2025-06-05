What Are Early Viewers Saying About Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie?
Brad Pitt’s eagerly anticipated Formula 1 sports drama F1, directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski, is slated for its theatrical release on June 27, 2025. The film was recently screened for select press members, and based on early reactions, it looks like F1 is poised to deliver a high-octane, entertaining blockbuster. Here’s what some of the first viewers had to say about it.

F1 Early Reactions: What Are Viewers Saying?

Zak, a film and TV journalist, has said that F1 is “absolutely epic and a must-watch blockbuster movie”, and that Joseph Kosinski has “surpassed expectations.”

Another viewer opined that F1 is “an electric thrill ride from start to finish that transports you to the world of Formula 1.” He also praised the film’s lead cast, Brad Pitt and Damson Idris.

Senior writer, Drew Taylor, had good things to say about the film. He said that F1 is “absolutely incredible” and that “it’s one of the coolest, most entertaining movies you’ll probably ever see…I adored it.”

Tim Chan thought the film was “more emotional” than he had anticipated, and Brad Pitt is “hotter than ever.” He also admired the soundtrack, which is “a perfect accompaniment to the race scenes.”

Well-known film enthusiast Erik Davis said that “F1 hits the gas and doesn’t stop. The races are epic, the sound design, editing, cinematography, performances and music are all top notch.”

Another writer, Beanz, opined that “F1 is a high-octane thrill ride. It’s one of those films that you go to the movies for. Brad Pitt and Damson Idris are both dynamic. This is top gun for F1 racing fans. Truly a racing movie for a new generation.”

Clayton Davis felt that “Bruckheimer and Kosinski really do make audacious entertainment together, and Brad Pitt and Damson Idris shine brightest when sharing the screen.”

So, as you can see from some of the early reactions to F1, the film has received highly positive feedback so far. It remains to be seen how well the audience will receive the film.

F1: Plot

The film’s central plot follows the story of Sonny Hayes (played by Brad Pitt), a former Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but retired after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner Ruben (played by Javier Bardem) to make a comeback to the racing track and to mentor a young and gifted driver Joshua “Noah” Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

F1: Trailer

You can check out the trailer of F1 to get a glimpse of what you can expect. F1 is releasing in theatres on June 27, 2025.

