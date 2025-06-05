Brad Pitt’s eagerly anticipated Formula 1 sports drama F1, directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski, is slated for its theatrical release on June 27, 2025. The film was recently screened for select press members, and based on early reactions, it looks like F1 is poised to deliver a high-octane, entertaining blockbuster. Here’s what some of the first viewers had to say about it.

F1 Early Reactions: What Are Viewers Saying?

Zak, a film and TV journalist, has said that F1 is “absolutely epic and a must-watch blockbuster movie”, and that Joseph Kosinski has “surpassed expectations.”

#F1TheMovie is absolutely epic and a must watch blockbuster movie for this summer. Following up Top Gun: Maverick is no small task but Joseph Kosinski surpasses expectations and makes it easy for anyone to enjoy this film even if you are not interested in F1. Just like Top Gun:… pic.twitter.com/S5zYwYjExG — Zak 🌹 (@ZakRed567) June 5, 2025

Another viewer opined that F1 is “an electric thrill ride from start to finish that transports you to the world of Formula 1.” He also praised the film’s lead cast, Brad Pitt and Damson Idris.

#F1TheMovie is an electric thrill ride from start to finish that transports you to the world of Formula 1. As someone who had no interest in F1 before this film, Joseph Kosinski does an amazing job of making this film accessible for everyone. It’s everything Top Gun: Maverick… pic.twitter.com/CGHSYXX6jt — Christopher Rates It 🦦 (@LuminousDagger) June 5, 2025

Senior writer, Drew Taylor, had good things to say about the film. He said that F1 is “absolutely incredible” and that “it’s one of the coolest, most entertaining movies you’ll probably ever see…I adored it.”

#F1TheMovie is absolutely incredible. It’s one of the coolest, most entertaining movies you’ll probably ever see, but none of that sizzle takes away from its soul. Kosinski precision engineered an eye-popping, edge of your seat pop epic that makes you feel so much. I adored it. pic.twitter.com/Ff64pAKEJO — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) June 5, 2025

Tim Chan thought the film was “more emotional” than he had anticipated, and Brad Pitt is “hotter than ever.” He also admired the soundtrack, which is “a perfect accompaniment to the race scenes.”

Just got out of #F1TheMovie screening: film was more emotional than I had anticipated, Brad Pitt is hotter than ever, soundtrack (with Tate! Roddy! Rosé!) is perfect accompaniment to the race scenes pic.twitter.com/kMGIv4i7rT — Tim Chan (@mrtimchan) June 5, 2025

Well-known film enthusiast Erik Davis said that “F1 hits the gas and doesn’t stop. The races are epic, the sound design, editing, cinematography, performances and music are all top notch.”

Joseph Kosinski’s #F1TheMovie hits the gas and doesn’t stop. The races are epic, the sound design, editing, cinematography, performances and music are all top notch. You definitely feel shades of TOP GUN MAVERICK in that it plays like an old school summer blockbuster. What a ride pic.twitter.com/XSy4c74Gpe — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 5, 2025

Another writer, Beanz, opined that “F1 is a high-octane thrill ride. It’s one of those films that you go to the movies for. Brad Pitt and Damson Idris are both dynamic. This is top gun for F1 racing fans. Truly a racing movie for a new generation.”

Buckle up #F1TheMovie is an high octane thrill ride. It’s one of those films that you go to the movies for. Brad Pitt and Damson Idris are both dynamic. This is top gun for F1 racing fans. Truly a racing movie for a new generation. pic.twitter.com/AkuNytTlGA — B E A N Z 🔜 Summer Game Fest (@BeanzGotGamez) June 5, 2025

Clayton Davis felt that “Bruckheimer and Kosinski really do make audacious entertainment together, and Brad Pitt and Damson Idris shine brightest when sharing the screen.”

#F1TheMovie is the Jerry and Joe Show! Bruckheimer and Kosinski really do make audacious entertainment together. Academy…don’t do Claudio Miranda dirty again on this one. Brad Pitt and Damson Idris shine brightest when sharing the screen. Race to see this one in IMAX pic.twitter.com/aO870ttLlU — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) June 5, 2025

So, as you can see from some of the early reactions to F1, the film has received highly positive feedback so far. It remains to be seen how well the audience will receive the film.

F1: Plot

The film’s central plot follows the story of Sonny Hayes (played by Brad Pitt), a former Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but retired after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner Ruben (played by Javier Bardem) to make a comeback to the racing track and to mentor a young and gifted driver Joshua “Noah” Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

F1: Trailer

You can check out the trailer of F1 to get a glimpse of what you can expect. F1 is releasing in theatres on June 27, 2025.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: The Rip: Complete Cast Guide Of Ben Affleck & Matt Damon’s Netflix Crime Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News