Ana de Armas has stepped into the John Wick universe with and as Ballerina. The spin-off feature has finally revealed its critical reception after Lionsgate lifted the review embargo. With a Rotten Tomatoes score reflecting the franchise’s signature action-packed quality, the film proves it can stand tall alongside Keanu Reeves’ iconic series. But does it live up to the John Wick legacy, or is it merely a gender-swapped retread? And what’s the controversy surrounding its censorship of negative reviews? Let’s dive in.

Ballerina Wins Over Critics With Grit & Grace

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina has landed a respectable 77% on Rotten Tomatoes. Based on 69 reviews, with 53 critics giving it a thumbs-up, the actioner has the certified fresh badge for now. While the score could shift as more reviews roll in, it marks a strong debut for Ana de Armas in the John Wick universe. Over on Metacritic, Ballerina scores a 62 from 32 reviews, signaling “generally favorable” feedback but teetering on the edge of mixed reactions.

This success breaks de Armas’s streak of milquetoast films like The Gray Man (45%) and Blonde (42%), her last “fresh” project being No Time to Die (83%) in 2021. For director Len Wiseman, Ballerina is the second-best-reviewed film, just behind Live Free or Die Hard (82%). Critics are praising de Armas’s turn as Eve Macarro, a ballerina-assassin.

How Does Ballerina Stack Up To John Wick’s Rotten Tomatoes Legacy?

The John Wick franchise has set a high bar, with every film earning “certified fresh” status. The 2014 original revitalized Keanu Reeves’s career with an 86% score, his highest since 1994’s Speed (95%). Each entry outclassed the previous ones, until John Wick: Chapter 4 (94%), became one of the best-reviewed action films in recent years.

In contrast, the franchise’s TV spin-off, The Continental, stumbled with a 63% score. Ballerina’s 77% is the lowest among the films, but still outperforms other action spin-offs like Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (67%) and Ocean’s 8 (69%). However, excessive fan service may have left Ballerina struggling to find its footing.

Lionsgate’s Review Embargo Stirs Ethical Debate

Ballerina’s reviews haven’t come without drama. Lionsgate is facing backlash after a Deadline report revealed it sent an email to critics encouraging “spoiler-free enthusiasm” on social media from May 22 but advising them to hold “critical social sentiment” until the embargo lifted. This move not only cast aspersions on Ballerina itself, but also raised eyebrows, with some calling it “unethical” for seemingly suppressing negative reviews. Lionsgate has since clarified, admitting to poor wording and insisting all reactions were welcome.

Nonetheless, Ballerina’s electrifying action promises to reward John Wick fans, with Ana de Armas building on her action credentials from Bond and The Gray Man.

