After Obsession, another small-budget horror film directed by a YouTuber has taken the box office by storm. Backrooms, directed by Kane Parsons and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Robert Bobroczkyi, and Renate Reinsve, has crossed $81.4 million at the domestic box office and is set to reach the $150 million mark at the worldwide box office. The film explores the idea of empty, unfamiliar spaces that evoke feelings of nostalgia and dread.

With Backrooms, Chiwetel Ejiofor adds another success to his impressive filmography. As he basks in the glory of his recent release’s remarkable box office performance, we revisit the actor’s five highest-rated films as per Rotten Tomatoes.

1. 12 Years A Slave (2013)

Director : Steve McQueen

: Steve McQueen RT Score : 95%

: 95% Streaming On: Disney+, Hulu

Plot: Based on the inspiring true story of a man’s battle for survival and freedom, 12 Years A Slave is set in the pre-Civil War era of the United States. The film tells the story of Solomon Northup, a Black man from upstate New York who is abducted and sold into slavery. He faces immense cruelty by a sadistic and manic owner, which makes it impossible for Solomon to stay alive and maintain his dignity. In the 12th year of his journey of survival, Solomon chances upon a Canadian abolitionist who changes his life forever.

2. Dirty Pretty Things (2002)

Director : Stephen Fears

: Stephen Fears RT Score : 94%

: 94% Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Okwe is an undocumented migrant from Nigeria who earns a living as a cabbie and moonlights as a hotel attendant in London. He shares a living quarter with Turkish immigrant Senay. One late evening, Okwe is working at the hotel when he is called up to one of the suites. His world turns upside down within seconds when he finds a prostitute standing by a toilet that’s clogged with a human heart. Okwe straight away classifies the manager and soon embarks on a journey that makes him see the darker side of his employer and the city in which he dwells.

3. Children of Men (2006)

Director : Alfonso Cuarón

: Alfonso Cuarón RT Score : 92%

: 92% Streaming On: Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: Bureaucrat Clive Owen is disillusioned by the infertility that threatens mankind with extinction and the lastborn child that dies. He therefore sets out on a mission to fight for the survival of Earth’s population. Clive emerges as a messiah whom people look up to and pin their hopes on. However, he has demons of his own that he must face and conquer in order to protect the people and the planet from danger and extinction. Does Clive succeed?

4. The Elephant Queen (2019)

Director : Victoria Stone and Mark Deeble

: Victoria Stone and Mark Deeble RT Score : 92%

: 92% Streaming on: Apple TV

Plot: This documentary film, narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor, tells the story of Athena, a 50-year-old matriarch elephant, who leads her herd across the African savannah. The region is facing a severe drought, and as a result, the elephants must embark on a challenging 100-mile journey to survive. The film highlights the courage of these gigantic creatures and the beautiful bonds of love and family building that the herd shares amongst one another.

5. The Martian (2015)

Director: Ridley Scott

RT Score: 91%

Streaming on: Prime Video, Fubo Tv

Plot: During a manned mission to Mars, astronaut Mark Watney and his team members suffer severe injuries after encountering a fierce storm. The team manages to escape except Mark, who is left behind as he is presumed dead by the crew. It is revealed that Mark is alive and the only human present on Mars. With meager supplies, he must use his intelligence, knowledge, and survival skills to get in touch with NASA and find a way back to Earth. Meanwhile, NASA learns about Mark’s existence on Mars and strategizes ways to bring him back to his home planet. Soon unfolds a thrilling rescue mission for Mark as the world roots for his safe return.

Chiwetel Ejiofor’s filmography certainly proves that he is a versatile actor, capable of carrying diverse roles with ease and finesse.

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