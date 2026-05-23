Pedro Pascal has become a household name in Hollywood. Entering almost every big franchise, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to now Star Wars, the actor has portrayed a broad range of characters. In case you don’t know, he even impressed his followers in Narcos and Game of Thrones. But what are his best films? If you are looking to watch Pascal’s top-ranking films, we have you covered.

The list below will take you on a tour talking about the various roles the star in question has played. Here are the top five films of Pedro Pascal, as per Rotten Tomatoes.

1. The Wild Robot

Director: Chris Sanders

Chris Sanders Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

98% Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Besides being one of the most loved stars in Hollywood and an action and drama actor, Pedro Pascal is also appreciated for lending his voice to the emotional animated outing, The Wild Robot. Joining him in this film are Lupita Nyong’o, Kit Connor, Catherine O’Hara, and several other talented stars.

The Wild Robot revolves around Roz, a highly intelligent robot who unexpectedly finds herself stranded on a remote island after a shipwreck. However, things soon take an emotional turn when the machine slowly learns how to survive in nature while building bonds with animals living around her. In this outing, Pascal voices a clever fox who becomes one of Roz’s closest companions throughout her journey.

2. Prospect

Director: Zeek Earl, Chris Caldwell

Zeek Earl, Chris Caldwell Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

89% Streaming On:

Plot: Among his several intense performances is this science fiction entry, Prospect. What keeps the fans attached to the film is its storyline and the emotional angle. For those unversed, Prospect is a tale of a teenage girl and her father who travel to a dangerous alien moon in search of valuable gems. Soon, their mission turns into a nightmare as they come across criminals and life-threatening situations. Pedro Pascal plays Ezra, who is a rugged survivor. Joining Pascal in the movie are Sophie Thatcher, Jay Duplass, and André Royo in major roles.

3. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Director: Tom Gormican

Tom Gormican Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

87% Streaming On:

Plot: This is a project that brings together Pedro Pascal and another big name from the Hollywood film industry. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is a film that also stars Nicolas Cage as the co-lead. The bond between Cage and Pascal will keep you intrigued throughout the runtime of the film, as they go on adventures and have almost the same thought process, making their several outings funny.

Joining them in the project are Lily Mo Sheen, Alessandra Mastronardi, Sharon Horgan, Katrin Vonkova, and others.

4. The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Director: Matt Shakman

Matt Shakman Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

86% Streaming On: Disney+

Plot: Marvel Cinematic Universe believed in Pascal’s talent and got him on board for their most anticipated project, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. In the outing, he is seen playing the character of Reed Richards, aka the superhero, Mr. Fantastic. As he tries to learn the depths of the universe, he is forced to protect his child alongside Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm. Other actors in the film include Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Ralph Ineson.

5. Materialists

Director: Celine Song

Celine Song Rotten Tomatoes: 78%

78% Streaming on: Prime Video

Plot: Materialists define the versatility that Pedro Pascal holds within himself. After taking over the minds of the audience, being an action hero, a funny face, and a fox, Pascal is seen as the love interest of Dakota Johnson. Materialists is about a love triangle that also involves Chris Evans. The film has a lot to offer the audience who are seeking a good old romantic film.

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