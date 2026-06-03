Obsession is one of the biggest horror hits of the year, a blockbuster given its micro budget. The R-rated horror movie is putting many franchise films to shame with its impressive collection. It has now surpassed the worldwide haul of Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later and in less than twenty days. Keep scrolling for the box office numbers.

How much has the film earned so far at the North American box office?

Curry Barker’s R-rated movie collected a solid $5.2 million at the North American box office on its third Monday. It is the biggest 3rd Monday of all time for horror movies, with just a 35% decline from the last Memorial Day holiday, boosted Monday. Another 125 theaters were added in North America, bringing the film’s domestic total to $111 million.

Inches closer to the $200 million milestone worldwide

Obsession is also winning hearts at the international box office as well. The movie has hit the $44.7 million mark at the international box office. Allied to the $111 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the R-rated movie is $155.8 million. It is edging closer to the $200 million worldwide box-office milestone very soon. It is tracking to gross around $300 million worldwide at the box office during its theatrical run.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $111.0 million

International – $44.8 million

Worldwide – $155.8 million

Obsession surpasses the global haul of 28 Years Later

28 Years Later is a post-apocalyptic film, the third in the 28 Days Later franchise. Directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland 28 Years Later managed to just break even at the worldwide box office. According to Box Office Mojo, 28 Years Later collected $70.4 million and, worldwide, raked in $151.3 million in its lifetime. Curry Barker’s film has surpassed the global haul of 28 Years Later in just twenty days. If the Curry Barker movie surpasses the Danny Boyle film, it would mark a major box office victory for the original horror hit.

Despite being made on a much smaller budget and lacking franchise backing, outgrossing a high-profile sequel would underscore its extraordinary audience appeal, exceptional profitability, and status as one of the most successful horror stories of recent years. Obsession was released on May 15.

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