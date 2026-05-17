Obsession is the latest supernatural horror film released in theaters, directed by Curry Barker. The film has opened with strong box-office numbers in North America, crushing industry projections amid big-budget studio hits. The R-rated horror flick has also beaten the opening-day collections of a few films in the same genre. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has received solid ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics and the audience both gave the horror flick 94% on the Tomatometer and the Popcornmeter. The critics say, “Taking an icky conceit and twisting it to deviously crowd-pleasing ends, Obsession is dauntingly disturbing while also skillfully amusing and thrilling.” It is expected to end its theatrical run as a box-office success.

How much has Obsession collected on its opening day?

According to Box Office Mojo, Obsession grossed $6.9 million in North America on its opening day. It also includes the $2.6 million preview collection. The R-rated horror movie landed at #2 in the domestic box office rankings. The movie is already crushing the industry’s projections at the North American box office. It is more than Talk to Me’s $4.2 million, Knock at the Cabin’s $5.4 million, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple‘s $5.6 million, Trap’s $6.6 million, and on par with Old’s $6.9 million opening day collection.

Projected opening weekend update

According to industry experts’ reports, the horror movie is experiencing strong word of mouth. The film is expected to earn between $14 million and $19 million on its three-day opening weekend at the box office in North America. YouTuber Curry Baker’s film is expected to open at a solid position in the domestic box office rankings in its opening weekend.

More about the movie

The film features Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette in leading roles alongside Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter in supporting roles. The story follows a hopeless romantic who breaks the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win over his crush, only to realize that getting exactly what he wished for comes with terrifying and sinister consequences. Obsession by Curry Baker was released on May 15. It premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2025, as part of its Midnight Madness block.

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