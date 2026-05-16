Based on Andy Weir’s 2021 sci-fi novel of the same name, Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary has been in theaters for nearly eight weeks now. With a current worldwide total of $659 million, the Phil Lord and Christopher Miller-directed blockbuster currently ranks as the second-highest-grossing film of 2026, according to Box Office Mojo. A few days ago, it surpassed Matt Damon’s The Martian, the film adaptation of Andy Weir’s previous novel, which earned $630.6 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

How Far Is It From the $160 Million Profit Milestone?

Made on an estimated budget of $200 million, Project Hail Mary needed to earn $500 million worldwide to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. This means the film has not only reached its theatrical break-even point, but it has also generated a massive box office surplus of around $159 million. At the time of writing, the film needs to earn just around $1 million more to reach the $160 million theatrical profit milestone.

Less Than $10 Million Away From Outgrossing Kung Fu Panda 2

Let’s take a look at how the two films, Project Hail Mary and Kung Fu Panda 2, compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Project Hail Mary – Box Office Summary

North America: $331 million

International: $328 million

Worldwide: $659 million

Kung Fu Panda 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $165.2 million

International: $500.4 million

Worldwide: $665.7 million

What The Numbers Indicate

The above figures suggest that although Project Hail Mary is already much ahead of Kung Fu Panda 2 in domestic earnings, the competition at the global box office is quite close, thanks to the animated film’s massive $500.4 million international haul. As of now, the Ryan Gosling starrer still needs to earn at least $6.7 million worldwide to outgross it.

If the sci-fi film manages to post solid numbers over the May 15-17 weekend, it is expected to surpass Kung Fu Panda 2’s global earnings in the coming days. However, the final verdict should become clear as it continues its theatrical run.

What Is Project Hail Mary All About?

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a schoolteacher who wakes up alone on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As his memories gradually return, he discovers he has been sent on a high-stakes mission to stop a mysterious phenomenon that is draining the Sun’s energy and threatening life on Earth.

Project Hail Mary – Official Trailer

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