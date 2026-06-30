Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 5 Advance Booking & Prediction(Photo Credit –YouTube)

Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Suniel Shetty, and others, is having a strong run on weekdays after a healthy opening weekend. The film comfortably passed the Monday test and is all set to witness a jump at the Indian box office on its first Tuesday, day 5. Yes, there’ll be a surge in collections today, as clearly indicated by the advance booking numbers. Keep reading for a detailed pre-sales and prediction report!

Welcome To The Jungle participates in the Blockbuster Tuesday offer



Since the Welcome threequel had a good opening weekend, it seemed the makers wouldn’t opt for the Blockbuster Tuesday offer and would continue with premium pricing. However, surprisingly, the film has been included in the offer, and it can now be enjoyed at discounted ticket prices.

In PVR, Welcome To The Jungle can be watched at 149 rupees and 179 rupees today (excluding recliner seats). At Inox, ticket rates for the morning shows are 149 rupees, whereas for the night shows, they’re 199 rupees. At Cinepolis, rates are set at only 149 rupees throughout the day. With such discounted ticket rates at national cinema chains and selected theaters, the film is all set for a healthy jump in footfalls.

Advance booking jumps by 28% on day 5



The impact of the blockbuster Tuesday offer is clearly evident, as Welcome To The Jungle enjoyed advance bookings of 3.79 crore gross for its first Tuesday, day 5. In net collections, the film has amassed 3.22 crore at the Indian box office through pre-sales of day 5. For those who don’t know, the adventure comedy grossed 2.96 crore through day 4 pre-sales. So, if a comparison is made, the film jumped by 28.04% on its first Tuesday.

Day 5 prediction: Double-digit score looks certain



As we can see, the Akshay Kumar-led comedy biggie has clearly witnessed a good jump in pre-sales. Also, it’ll see a surge in walk-ins as compared to Monday. So, based on the favorable factors, the film targets a net score of 10-10.5 crore at the Indian box office on day 5, which will be considered a solid number for the first Tuesday.

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