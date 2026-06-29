Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Day 10: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Film Is 1.75 Crore Away From Next Milestone! (Photo Credit –YouTube)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action entertainer Maa Inti Bangaaram is on a rampage that refuses to slow down. Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the film has delivered an incredibly strong second weekend, turning its theatrical run into a goldmine. By registering a massive jump on Sunday, the film has officially claimed its spot as the 3rd most profitable Telugu film of 2026!

Mounted on a modest, tight budget of 30 crore, the film has already churned out 60.83% return on investment (ROI) within just 10 days of its release. With the audience completely locked into its thrilling narrative, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has rewritten the rules of box office milestones!

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Day 10

Following an exceptional 75% jump on its second Friday and steady traction on Saturday, Maa Inti Bangaaram went roaring on the second Sunday, day 10, June 28. The film registered a box office collection of 5.30 crore net across 2,402 shows in India, which recorded a phenomenal average Sunday occupancy of 37.4%.

This explosive weekend finish brings the 10-day domestic net total to a spectacular 48.25 crore, with the film being 1.75 crore away from hitting the reputed 50 crore net milestone in India!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 5.35 crore

Day 2: 7.5 crore

Day 3: 10.10 crore

Day 4: 4.10 crore

Day 5: 3.5 crore

Day 6: 2.5 crore

Day 7: 2.65 crore

Day 8: 4.65 crore

Day 9: 4.9 crore

Day 10: 5.3 crore

Total: 48.25 crore

The film has churned out a profit of 18.25 crore with its 30 crore production cost, and stands at 60.83% ROI. It is almost 7.5 crore away from hopping on the next spot claimed by Naveen Polishetty‘s Anaganaga Oka Raju, which churned out a profit of 85.16% at the box office in its lifetime.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

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