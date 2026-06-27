Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Day 8: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Clearly Reaching Towards The Hit Verdict! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action-drama Maa Inti Bangaaram has pulled off another good day at the domestic box office. While most mid-budget films face a steep drop or lose screening space as they enter their second week, BV Nandini Reddy’s directorial has done the exact opposite. On its second Friday, the film witnessed an extraordinary surge, setting the stage for another good weekend.

The cumulative collections are steadily climbing, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is confidently steering this family entertainer toward an official Hit verdict at the ticket windows! However, it still has a good 20 crore more to earn to reach that zone!

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Day 8

On the 8th day, Friday, June 26, Maa Inti Bangaaram earned 4.65 crore at the box office. This is almost 75% jump from the previous day, which earned 2.65 crore at the box office. What makes this jump even more impressive is that the number of shows increased to 3,074 shows in India.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 5.35 crore

Day 2: 7.5 crore

Day 3: 10.10 crore

Day 4: 4.10 crore

Day 5: 3.5 crore

Day 6: 2.5 crore

Day 7: 2.65 crore

Day 8: 4.65 crore

Total: 40.5 crore

The film registered an average occupancy of 28.5%, and the positive word-of-mouth has translated into excellent family crowds. Mounted on a budget of 30 crore, the action drama has churned out 35% return on its investment.

Is Maa Inti Bangaaram A Hit?

Maa Inti Bangaaram needs to double its investment of 30 crore to claim a hit verdict for itself! The film still needs 20 crore more to become a hit at the box office and earn a total of 60 crore net collection in India, with 100% return on investment!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

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