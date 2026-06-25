Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking Update!(Photo Credit –Instagram)



Akshay Kumar led action adventure comedy Welcome To The Jungle is less than 24 hours away from its theatrical release. The advance booking has nearly commenced in full force, but Ahmed Khan’s directorial has showcased good growth over the last 19 hours. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Welcome To The Jungle Day 1 Advance Booking

According to Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle collected 91.78 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) in advance booking for day 1. It showcased a 277% jump, as the show count improved to 6K over the last 19 hours. Over 40K tickets have been sold nationwide.

As one would expect from an Akshay Kumar film, Delhi-NCR is the best-performing circuit. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana are among the other leading states. The advance booking collection should have been at its peak at this stage. However, the pre-sales have nearly commenced in full force, and there are only 24 hours until the big release. All eyes are on the growth it will register today!

Can it enter the top 5 advance booking sales of 2026?

In order to enter the top 5 pre-sales of 2026 in Bollywood, Welcome To The Jungle must showcase a growth of 233% in less than 24 hours and beat Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo. It is also competing against the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla to register Akshay Kumar’s best advance booking of the year.

Take a look at the top 5 advance booking sales of 2026 in Bollywood:

Dhurandhar 2: 53 crore Border 2: 12.5 crore Cocktail 2: 5.57 crore Bhooth Bangla: 3.32 crore O’Romeo: 3.07 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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