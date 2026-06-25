Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: All Set To Enter Top 5 BMS Pre-Sales Of Akshay Kumar!(Photo Credit –YouTube)



Akshay Kumar is back with his winning streak, and his upcoming film, Welcome To The Jungle, will continue the comedy avatar of the actor. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the stage is officially set for one of the biggest comic extravaganzas of 2026, and the film is picking up momentum at the ticket window with its advance booking!

The film is set to hit theaters on Friday, June 26, alongside special paid previews kicking off tonight, June 25. The advance ticket windows have witnessed a good jump over the last 24 hours. As the final lap of pre-sales intensifies on BookMyShow (BMS), the multi-starrer is looking at a milestone already.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office BMS Sales

Welcome To The Jungle needs just about 60K ticket sales more to enter the list of Akshay Kumar‘s top 5 pre-sales on BMS in the post-pandemic era! With 28K pre-sales on BMS, the comedy film is already in the top 10 list, claiming the 9th spot. It has pushed Sarfira out of the top 10 and pushed Mission Raniganj at the tenth spot already!

While the booking window initially opened to a steady response, with a modest 5.67K tickets. However, June 24 witnessed a massive 292% spike, with audiences snapping up 22.25K tickets in a single day. This brings the tracked cumulative pre-sales total on BMS to 27.92K.

The real magic, however, will unfold today. During the morning between 9-10 AM, the film sold a rapid 1.8K tickets in a single hour, pushing the cumulative ticket pre-sales to 3.39K from 8 – 10 AM.

Check out the pre-sales of all the Akshay Kumar films on BMS post August 2023.

Housefull 5: 185K Bhooth Bangla: 169.87K Sky Force: 150K OMG 2: 90K Jolly LLB 3: 88K Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 65K Kesari Chapter 2: 47K Khel Khel Mein: 29K Welcome To The Jungle: 28K Mission Raniganj: 11K

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Peddi Worldwide Box Office Day 20: Likely To Wrap Up As Tollywood’s 10th Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News