Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 1 Prediction (Photo Credit –YouTube)

The wait is almost over. Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment of the iconic Welcome franchise, is arriving in theatres on Friday (June 26), and all eyes are on the opening day numbers. Starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, and many more, the film is targeting a good-to-strong opening at the Indian box office. The advance booking numbers have been building steadily, and with a holiday adding to the advantage, the stage is set for a solid launch. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

The Welcome franchise factor is the biggest advantage

The single biggest thing working in Welcome 3’s favor is the franchise itself. The original Welcome (2007) is a cult film that continues to be rewatched and enjoys tremendous popularity. Its iconic characters, slapstick comedy, and the Uday-Majnu dynamic have a permanent place in the memories of Hindi film audiences. Akshay Kumar was a key part of the original but skipped Welcome Back (2015), making his return to this franchise a genuine event in itself. The sight of Akshay back has already generated a strong nostalgic response, and that sentiment will translate directly into ticket sales.

The promotional campaign has built strong ground awareness

The teaser of Welcome To The Jungle landed well, with the jungle setting and the scale of the ensemble generating buzz. The full trailer expanded on that, showing audiences exactly the kind of loud, colourful, over-the-top comedy they love from this franchise. Music from the film has also performed decently among audiences, which adds to the overall recall value heading into release. The awareness for the film across both urban multiplexes and single screens is good.

Good showcasing and a Muharram holiday

Welcome To The Jungle is likely to secure a good show count across India due to the franchise factor, despite Cocktail 2 doing well. Beyond the show count, the film benefits from the Muharram holiday falling on June 26, which typically boosts all-India footfalls and is particularly helpful for a massy, family-oriented entertainer of this kind. The combination of a franchise film with a mass cast, no notable competition, a Friday release, and decent-to-good momentum in advance bookings has set the stage for the film.

Welcome To The Jungle day 1 prediction

On the whole, considering the franchise brand value, Akshay Kumar’s current momentum after Bhooth Bangla, and the Muharram holiday advantage, the comedy magnum opus is targeting 23-27 crore net (including paid previews) at the Indian box office on day 1. This will make it Bollywood’s third-biggest opening of 2026, behind only Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top opening days of 2026 in India (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 145 crore Border 2 – 32.1 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 23-27 crore (expected) Bhooth Bangla – 18.31 crore Cocktail 2 – 14.1 crore

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