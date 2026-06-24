Peddi Worldwide Box Office Day 20: To End Its Run As Tollywood’s 10th Highest-Grosser (Photo Credit –Facebook)

Ram Charan’s Peddi is now into the latter stages of its theatrical run, and the worldwide numbers have painted a clear enough picture of where it will finish. The film has put up a respectable global total, but the pace has slowed considerably over the past week, indicating it won’t add significant numbers from now on. The magnum opus will wrap up its run as Tollywood’s tenth-highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 20!

How much has Peddi earned at the worldwide box office in 20 days?

At the Indian box office, Peddi scored 80 lakh on the third Tuesday, day 20, pushing the total to 235.9 crore net. It equals 278.36 crore gross. In the overseas market, the film has accumulated 52.9 crore gross so far. Combining both, the worldwide box office collection stands at 331.26 crore after 20 days.

Here is the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 235.9 crore

India gross – 278.36 crore

Overseas gross – 52.9 crore

Worldwide gross – 331.26 crore

To conclude its run as Tollywood’s 10th highest-grossing film

With 331.26 crore, Peddi is currently the tenth-highest-grossing film of Tollywood. To claim the ninth spot, it would need to overtake Pushpa’s 352 crore, which is 20.74 crore away. At the film’s current daily pace, that number is not achievable in the remaining days of its run. The ninth spot will stay with Pushpa, and the Ram Charan starrer will wrap up in the same position.

Take a look at Tollywood’s top 10 grossers globally:

Baahubali 2 – 1800 crore Pushpa 2 – 1727.23 crore RRR – 1275.51 crore Kalki 2898 AD – 1037.64 crore Salaar – 609.61 crore Baahubali – 650 crore Saaho – 458.5 crore Devara – 422.11 crore Pushpa – 352 crore Peddi – 331.26 crore (20 days)

Finishing in Tollywood’s all-time top 10 globally is not something every film achieves, and for Ram Charan, featuring on this chart as both a solo lead and as part of RRR underscores his standing as one of Telugu cinema’s biggest commercial draws. Peddi may not have scaled the heights that the post-RRR expectations demanded, but cracking the all-time grossers is some sort of achievement.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Peddi.

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