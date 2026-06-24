Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 5: Enters The 100 Crore Club (Photo Credit: Maddock Films)

Cocktail 2 has been putting on a solid show at the worldwide box office since its release, and day 5 has brought a milestone worth celebrating. The film has crossed the 100 crore mark globally on its first Tuesday itself, a significant achievement for a Bollywood entertainer. With the overseas market contributing meaningfully alongside the strong domestic numbers, Homi Adajania’s romantic comedy has now entered the 100 crore club. Keep reading for a detailed day 5 worldwide collection report!

How much did Cocktail 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 5 days?

The Bollywood rom-com grossed 8.67 crore in India on day 5, while the overseas market added 2.4 crore gross, taking the worldwide gross to 11.07 crore for the first Tuesday. Cumulatively, the film has now earned 64.35 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 75.93 crore gross. In the overseas market, the total stands at 30.68 crore gross. Combining both, the worldwide box office gross currently stands at 106.61 crore.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 64.35 crore

India gross – 75.93 crore

Overseas gross – 30.68 crore

Worldwide gross – 106.61 crore

Kriti Sanon’s 5th post-COVID film to cross 100 crore worldwide!

With Cocktail 2 earning 106.61 crore at the worldwide box office in just 5 days, Kriti Sanon has scored her fifth post-COVID release to cross the 100 crore mark globally. That is a remarkable consistency for any actor in the current era. Adipurush leads her 100 crore worldwide list with a staggering 390.01 crore, followed by Tere Ishk Mein (164 crore), Crew (161.2 crore), and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (140.41 crore). The Cocktail sequel, with 106.61 crore and still running, is the fifth entry on that list.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s post-COVID films with 100 crore or 100 crore+ collection worldwide:

Adipurush – 390.01 crore Tere Ishk Mein – 164 crore Crew – 161.2 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 140.41 crore Cocktail 2 – 106.61 crore (5 days)

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Cocktail 2!

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