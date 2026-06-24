Just when you thought the box office hysteria surrounding Shraddha Kapoor couldn’t get any louder after the historical run of Stree 2, the actress has gone ahead and shattered expectations all over again. The first teaser for Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar’s biographical drama Eetha was recently dropped, and it is guaranteeing a box office storm already!

Stepping into the shoes of the legendary Maharashtrian Tamasha and icon Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, Shraddha Kapoor is aiming at one of the biggest box office milestones. The teaser, in fact, assures that the Shraddha Kapoor starrer is all set to enter the list of the top 10 openers by a female-led film in Bollywood ever!

Eetha Box Office Opening

To enter the top 10 female openers in Bollywood, Eetha needs only 7.54 crore on the opening day, and it will be officially on the top 10 list, toppling Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, which opened at the box office with a net collection of 7.53 crore back in 2018.

Given the massive momentum Shraddha Kapoor is carrying right now, combined with the extreme emotional hook of the teaser, especially the backstage childbirth sequence topped by the dialogue, “Padi padi mari toh bechari kehlaungi, naachte hue mari toh misaal ban jaaungi,” an opening day exceeding 8 crore might be on cards!

Shraddha Kapoor VS Alia Bhatt Box Office

Eetha is not just looking to snatch Raazi’s crown to breach the Top 10; it will break Alia Bhatt’s monopoly rule in the list with three spots. With Eetha Alia Bhatt’s Raazi might be out of the top 10, leaving her with only 2 releases in the list – Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Dear Zindagi.

Meanwhile, even Shraddha Kapoor will have her second release with Eetha, after Stree 2. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor, only Kareena Kapoor Khan owns two spots in this list!

Check out the top 10 highest female-centric Bollywood openers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Stree 2: 64.80 crore Veere Di Wedding: 10.70 crore Gangubai Kathiawadi: 10.50 crore Crew: 10.28 crore The Dirty Picture: 9.54 crore Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi | Dear Zindagi: 8.75 crore Ragini MMS 2: 8.43 crore The Kerala Story: 8.03 crore Mary Kom: 8 crore Raazi: 7.53 crore

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