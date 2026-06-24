Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: It’s Now Bollywood’s 5th Highest-Grosser Of 2026(Photo Credit –Maddock Films)



Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, continued its good run at the Indian box office on the first Tuesday, day 5. After the natural Monday dip following a strong opening weekend, the film registered a slight uptick on Tuesday, aided by the blockbuster Tuesday offer. While the jump is modest, it is a sign that the film has managed to retain its audience interest beyond the weekend crowd. In the meantime, it has surpassed Pati Patni Aur Woh Do to become Bollywood’s fifth-highest-grossing film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

How much did Cocktail 2 earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Bollywood rom-com earned 7.35 crore on day 5, its first Tuesday. Compared to day 4’s 6.9 crore, the film showed a 6.52% jump, a marginal uptick driven primarily by the blockbuster Tuesday offer. Overall, Cocktail 2 has earned 64.35 crore net at the Indian box office in 5 days, which equals a gross total of 75.93 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 14.1 crore

Day 2 – 17.15 crore

Day 3 – 18.85 crore

Day 4 – 6.9 crore

Day 5 – 7.35 crore

Total – 64.35 crore

Becomes Bollywood’s 5th highest-grossing film of 2026



With 64.35 crore in 5 days, Cocktail 2 has overtaken Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (59.29 crore) to claim the fifth spot among Bollywood’s top grossers of 2026 in India. In the coming days, it will also surpass O’Romeo’s (83.35 crore) to become the fourth-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 in India (net):

1. Dhurandhar 2 – 1186.32 crore

2. Border 2 – 362.76 crore

3. Bhooth Bangla – 199.23 crore

4. O’Romeo – 83.35 crore

5. Cocktail 2 – 64.35 crore (5 days)

6. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 59.29 crore

7. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 59.75 crore

8. Mardaani 3 – 52.99 crore

9. The Kerala Story 2 – 52.25 crore

10. Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart – 39.15 crore

More about the film

Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Pramita Vijan, and Luv Ranjan under the banners Maddock Films and Luv Films. It serves as a spiritual sequel to Cocktail, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Cocktail 2.

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