Kriti Sanon has been one of the more consistent female leads at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era, and with Cocktail 2 delivering a smashing opening weekend globally, she has reached a landmark that further cements her standing. After crossing the 1000 crore mark, the actress has now surpassed the 1100 crore mark at the worldwide box office in the post-COVID era, a significant achievement. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Kriti Sanon’s post-COVID run: A bounce back after a rocky first half

Kriti’s post-COVID run did not begin on the smoothest note. Bachchhan Paandey, which should have been a big money spinner, grossed 73.29 crore globally, a below-par number for the scale it was made on. It was followed by Bhediya, which grossed 91.19 crore. Shehzada managed to earn only 48.35 crore gross. Adipurush underperformed big time but still grossed 390.01 crore. And then came Ganapath, a film that simply did not work on any level, grossing a poor 13.12 crore.

With Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti Sanon started delivering successful films and never looked back. It grossed 140.41 crore, followed by Crew at 161.2 crore. Her eighth theatrical release, Tere Ishk Mein, scored 164 crore gross globally.

Crosses the 1100 crore mark with Cocktail 2

Kriti Sanon’s latest release, Cocktail 2, is coming off a rocking opening weekend. It scored 85.53 crore gross in just three days of its worldwide run. With this, the film has pushed her cumulative post-COVID total to 1167.1 crore, well past the 1100 crore mark and rising.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Kriti Sanon’s post-COVID releases:

Bachchhan Paandey – 73.29 crore Bhediya – 91.19 crore Shehzada – 48.35 crore Adipurush – 390.01 crore Ganapath – 13.12 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 140.41 crore Crew – 161.2 crore Tere Ishk Mein – 164 crore Cocktail 2 – 85.53 crore (3 days)

Total – 1167.1 crore

Targets the 1200 crore milestone next

What makes Kriti’s post-COVID story worth telling is the contrast between its first and second halves. The first three films after Bhediya — Shehzada, Adipurush, and Ganapath — were a wildly uneven set of grossers. But from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya onwards, she has been on a roll, with four consecutive films crossing 85 crore worldwide, with Cocktail 2 still running and very much in contention for a significantly larger final tally. The 1200 crore mark is the next milestone on the horizon, and at the pace the rom-com is going, it is not far away.

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