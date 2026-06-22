David Dhawan’s romantic-comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is now in the last leg of its box office run. It is facing competition from Cocktail 2, which led to a reduction in screen count. Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde starrer has still managed to become the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 17 update!

How much has it earned in India?

There was limited growth during the third weekend, as it collected only 1.20 crore. According to estimates, Ramesh Taurani’s production earned 40 lakh on its third Friday. This was followed by 35 lakh on Saturday and 45 lakh on Sunday, day 17. Competition from Cocktail 2 has pushed it closer to saturation.

The cumulative total in India has reached 59.48 crore net. In the next four days, Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle will also join the box office battle. There’s only a limited time for David Dhawan’s final film before retirement to mint moolah.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net earnings):

Week 1: 43.53 crore

Week 2: 14.75 crore

Day 15: 40 lakh

Day 16: 35 lakh

Day 17: 45 lakh

Total: 59.48 crore

Beats Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Varun Dhawan starrer achieved its one last target before wrapping up its domestic run. It surpassed the lifetime collection of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do to become the 5th highest Bollywood grosser of 2026.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.29 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 195.21 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 59.48 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore Cocktail 2: 50.10 crore Krishnavataram Part 1: 38.36 crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 17 Summary

India net: 59.48 crore

India gross: 70.18 crore

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