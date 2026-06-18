Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sara Ali Khan led Pati Patni Aur Woh has concluded its box office run. The romantic comedy has wrapped up as a plus affair, becoming the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did it earn in India?

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do concluded its domestic lifetime, earning 59.29 crore net. It ran in theatres for almost 5 weeks, facing tough competition from the day of its release. Mudassar Aziz’s directorial managed to recover its reported budget of 47 crore and even gain returns of 12.29 crore.

It has wrapped up as a plus affair in India, with profits of 26%. It also emerged as the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Including taxes, the gross collection wrapped up at 69.96 crore.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 33.75 crore

Week 2: 15.08 crore

Week 3: 9.21 crore

Week 4: 1.12 crore

Week 5: 13 lakh

Total: 59.29 crore

Beats Shubh Mangal Saavdhan worldwide!

At the overseas box office, the romantic comedy amassed 7.85 crore gross. Its worldwide total wrapped up at 77.81 crore gross. With that, Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered his 9th highest-grosser worldwide, surpassing Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

AndhaDhun: 453.8 crore Badhaai Ho: 218.82 crore Thamma: 211.81 crore Dream Girl: 196.84 crore Bala: 171.49 crore Dream Girl 2: 140.56 crore Article 15: 93.08 crore Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: 86.39 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 77.81 crore Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: 65.64 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Closing Collection

Budget: 47 crore

India net: 59.29 crore

ROI: 26%

India gross: 69.96 crore

Overseas gross: 7.85 crore

Worldwide gross: 77.81 crore

Verdict: Plus

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