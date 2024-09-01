The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan completes 7 clocks in 7 years today (September 1). The movie, which was helmed by R S Prasanna and also starred Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, was released in 2017. As the film achieves this milestone today, let us revisit its success story with the subject being ahead of its time and still connecting with the audience.

Talking about the same, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was made with a budget of 17 crores and dealt with the main protagonist (Ayushmann Khurrana) battling erectile dysfunction, which affects his relationship with his fiance (Bhumi Pednekar). Even though the film witnessed a clash with the Ajay Devgn starrer Baadshaho, it managed to hold steady ground. It opened to 2.71 crore on its first day.

Through positive word of mouth, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan picked up pace and earned a lifetime collection of 41.90 crore at the Indian box office. It was declared a hit as it quickly recovered its budget. The worldwide collections were around 64.06 crore. It was followed by a sequel, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan (2020), which dealt with normalizing same-sex relationships. The sequel’s lifetime collections were reportedly around 62.05 crore. The film also starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role along with Jitendra Kumar of Panchayat fame.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was one of the very first films of Bollywood, which boldly revolved around erectile dysfunction with utmost sensitivity but with a blend of humor. Ayushmann Khurrana was again lauded for his performance and selection of a unique script that resonated with the masses. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, Brijendra Kala, Neeraj Sood, and Seema Bhargava. It was written by Hitesh Kewalya. Ayushmann also celebrated Shubh Mangal Saavdhan completing 7 years by sharing a still from the film on his social media handle, wherein his character Mudit speaks about being an ‘Asli Mard.’

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

