Renowned South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna, celebrated for her performances in blockbuster films such as Animal, the Pushpa franchise, and Geetha Govindam, is set to make her entry into Bollywood’s expanding horror universe.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, known for his eerie and thrilling ventures like Munjya, Kakuda, and Zombivli, the upcoming film, Vampires of Vijayanagara, promises to be a chilling addition to the genre. Joining Rashmika in the lead is the versatile Ayushmann Khurrana, acclaimed for his remarkable roles in Andhadhun, the Dream Girl series, Vicky Donor, and Article 15. With two powerhouse talents at the helm, the film is sure to captivate audiences. Shooting is scheduled to commence this October.

This big-budget venture is set to showcase Rashmika Mandanna in a complex and multi-layered role. The film’s intriguing narrative will unfold across two distinct timelines, blending history and horror with a touch of comedy. One storyline is rooted in the grandeur of Hampi during the era of the Vijayanagara Empire, immersing viewers in the rich cultural tapestry of ancient India. The second timeline transports audiences to a remote village in northern India, where eerie and comedic elements intertwine in the present day.

Bollywood’s horror genre has seen a major resurgence this year, starting with the success of Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, Madhavan, and Jyothika. With a budget of approximately INR 60 crore, the film went on to collect an impressive INR 213.55 crore worldwide in just 66 days, establishing itself as a certified superhit and revitalizing interest in horror films within the industry.

Next came the era of horror-comedy duos, starting with Munjya. The film grossed INR 125 crore worldwide, marking a significant moment for the genre by showcasing the potential of blending horror with humor to appeal to a broader audience.

Following Munjya’s success, the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved Stree franchise, Stree 2, hit theaters with an all-star cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film quickly became a box office sensation, amassing an impressive worldwide collection of INR 630.15 crore in just 16 days. This remarkable performance solidified the Stree franchise as one of Bollywood’s most successful horror-comedy series to date.

The box office figures, all sourced from Sacnilk, reflect the tremendous popularity of both films, though these numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi. Nonetheless, the staggering earnings underscore the growing dominance of horror-comedy in Indian cinema, propelling the genre to new heights.

