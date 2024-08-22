Ayushmann Khurrana is a private person who prefers to let his acting career do the talking. But his wife, Tahira Kashyap, once left jaws dropping when she revealed that her husband stole and drank the breast milk that she stored for their toddler. Scroll below for some lesser-known details.

In 2008, Ayushmann married his childhood friend and love of his life, Tahira Kashyap, in a private ceremony. The duo is blessed with two children – a son and a daughter. But they’re polar opposites. If one notices their Instagram feed, Khurrana mostly shares updates only about his work life, while his wife uploads fun reels with their children and gives a glimpse into their personal life.

In 2021, Tahira Kashyap, a renowned author, released her book The 7 Sins of Being a Mother. What grabbed eyeballs was an excerpt in which she revealed that her husband Ayushmann Khurrana stole her breast milk and used it for his protein shakes. She expressed milk in bottles before their short trip to Bangkok, and the couple planned to leave their 7-month-old baby to her mother.

Tahira Kashyap wrote, “My boy (Ayushmann) was relaxing in the bedroom having his protein shake. I asked him about the curious case of the missing breast milk and he smirked while chugging his shake and wiping his milk moustache. His only response was that it had the perfect temperature, was highly nutritious and blended perfectly with his protein shake. Yikes!” She further added, “Now each time I had to express during the trip, I hid the bottle from the gym-going, protein shake-drinking, breast milk-stealing freak.”

Later, Ayushmann Khurrana talked about his take on personal revelation in an interview with Filmfare. He seemed quite uncomfortable as he responded, “As a reader, it may be entertaining, but personally, I am a very private person. She is very different from me. I don’t like talking about my private life, but that’s how we are different from each other. It could be entertaining for some people, but I don’t read it. I don’t know! She’ll do whatever she wants, but I am not that person.”

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Dream Girl 2. The comedy-drama also starred Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa. It was a plus affair at the box office.

