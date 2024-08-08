Ever since Sunny Deol announced Border 2 in June this year, fans have been excited to watch the iconic sequel on screen. However, the film seems to have run into casting trouble, as Ayushmann Khurrana, who was long reported to be a part of the project, has decided to walk out of it.

While the Badhaai Ho actor was in talks with the producers to play a soldier in the movie, he has reportedly decided against it and has said ‘no’ to the project. So why did Ayushmann Khurrana give up on an ambitious film like Border 2? Here is the reason.

Ayushmann Khurrana Rejects Border 2 Due to His Positioning in the Film

As per sources, cited by the publication Mid-Day, while Ayushmann was keen to be a part of Border 2, he was unsure about his character’s positioning in the film, considering that the movie will be headlined by Sunny Deol. This led to Ayushmann’s departure from the project after months of negotiations and talks.

“Ayushmann was in talks to play a soldier in the sequel. While both Ayushmann and the makers were keen on collaborating, the actor felt unsure of his positioning in an ensemble led by Sunny Deol, a towering star in his own right,” the source has revealed.

Apart from Ayushmann, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has also been rumored to be in talks to star in the film. “Nothing is confirmed yet. But Diljit has been approached by the makers. It will be a treat to see Diljit and Sunny together on screen, given their strong audience base in north India,” added the source.

More About Border 2

Border 2 was announced in June 2024 when the original cult classic completed 27 years. At the time, Sunny Deol shared an announcement video on social media, where he is heard saying, “27 saal pehle ek fauji ne vada kiya tha ki vo vapas aayega. Ussi vaade ko poora karne, Hindustan ki mitti ko apna salaam kehne, aa raha hai.”

The first film was directed by JP Dutta; however, the sequel is being helmed by Kesari director Anurag Singh. JP Dutta has instead taken up production duties on the project, along with Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Dutta. The film will likely go on floors in November this year. Border, which was released in 1997, starred Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Rakhee Gulzar, Pooja Bhatt, and Tabu in main roles.

