JP Dutta has given Indian cinema one of the most iconic films with Border starring Sunny Deol. The director, who has an obsession with war dramas, launched Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor in the industry. His 2000 film, Refugee was much talked about when it was being made. However, the film tanked at the Box Office, and Abhishek & Kareena had to take their first failure with a pinch of salt.

Still, both of the Starkids turned superstars overnight. Refugee’s failure did not bother them, neither did it take away their claims to stardom. However, Jr Bachchan turned aware of the fact that the man who delivered a blockbuster is capable of making disasters as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So Abhishek Bachchan, years later, not very sure of working with JP Dutta, walked out of his film, after promising it. Just before the shoot had to commence. 24 hours before the shoot. Yes, you read that right. JP Dutta was ready to shoot his film Paltan, starring the Ghoomer actor but he unceremoniously walked out of the film 24 hours before the shoot.

This definitely did not go down well with JP Dutta who was ideally Abhishek’s mentor in the industry who taught him nits and grits of facing the camera while he launched him with Refugee. Dutta was obviously asked about Abhishek, walking out of the film hours before the tea, had to leave to shoot for Ladakh. The filmmaker blasted, “Please go and speak to the Bachchans and let me know, because even I don’t know.”

Looking JP Dutta so furious, Abhishek Bachchan later apologised for backing out of the project at the last minute. In an interview with Indian Express the actor said, “I was obviously doing Paltan, and for personal reasons, I had to bow out of the film. It was devastating for me because it’s JP saab. He didn’t only launch me but he has been like a mentor, family to me.”

The actor further expressed that he was heartbroken for not being able to do the film. He said, “He is somebody I love immensely and I really wanted to be there for him especially when he was going on this journey because he was making a film after so long. But it was heartbreaking for me to not be able to stand by him during the making of the film.”

However, Abhishek Bachchan’s decision of walking out of the film seemed calculative since the film tanked at the Box Office. For the unversed, JP Dutta and Abhishek also united for LOC: Kargil after Refugee and though the film tanked, Jr Bachchan claimed his fame as Captain Vikram Batra.

For more such Bollywood throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Dodged Another Saffron Colour-Related Controversy Way Before Pathaan & Said “Main Shakal Se Bewakoof Lagta Hoon Par…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News