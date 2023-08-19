Renowned for her distinctive fashion sense, TV actress Uorfi Javed consistently stuns with her innovative attire choices. From garments crafted from blades, watches, and roses to creations using red tape and wires, her wardrobe knows no bounds. Despite facing substantial criticism for her bold fashion, Uorfi Javed remains undeterred.

While she’s now a recognizable figure in the entertainment realm, her early days in Mumbai exposed her to the dark side of the industry—casting couch encounters that countless actors and actresses encounter. In a recent interview, she candidly discussed her own experience, recalling how a director once summoned her to his residence for an audition and instructed her to “portray the role of his lover.”

Uorfi Javed recently appeared on Bollywood Bubble’s podcast Let’s Talk, wherein she said, “The industry that we are in, is full of predators. We need to have that attitude, we need to say no, otherwise, people will take full advantage. Some people have even tried to do that. I have been through many incidents where I should have said ‘no’ but I couldn’t.”

Uorfi further talked about an unpleasant experience. She narrated, “I remember when I newly shifted to Mumbai, a director called me for an audition at his home. Without a camera, he told me, ‘Act like you are my lover and come close to me and hug me.’ I was like what kind of an audition is this? Where is the camera? But, instead of saying no, I just hugged him hesitantly and told him, ‘Sir, I am leaving’.”

She did ask the director where he placed the camera. In response, the person told her, pointing towards his head, “This is my camera.” She said that she learnt some “important life lessons” because of such instances.

Uorfi Javed, a former contestant of the inaugural season of Bigg Boss OTT, reappeared in the Salman Khan-hosted show’s second season. Pooja Bhatt, expressing her admiration, shared that she would have preferred Uorfi to be a participant in the second season rather than the first.

