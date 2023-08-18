As another Friday dawns, it’s the moment to unveil which Indian TV show has emerged victorious as the most-watched and cherished program of the past week. The weekly TRP report, consistently released by BARC, provides a window into the performance of viewers’ beloved shows. Staying true to its reputation, in the week 32 report, Anupamaa continues its reigning position atop the chart.

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer stands as a favourite show among viewers, deeply resonating with their hearts. In the current week, it boasts a commendable TRP rating of 2.7. Fans are captivated by Anupamaa’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding her family, a trait that has captured their affection. The captivating chemistry between Anu and Anuj Kapadia adds another layer of intrigue, further contributing to the show’s highlights.

There is an interesting change in the top five list. Surging ahead, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin now claims the second position, securing a commendable rating of 2.3 according to GossipsTV. In this feat, it overtakes Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai marking a shift in dynamics. The show starring Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, experiences a dip and lands in the third spot with a rating of 2.2.

Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav experienced a substantial surge in viewership. Elevating from ninth place in the prior week, it now commands the fourth position. Garnering a robust TRP rating of 2.1, the show’s momentum remains palpable. In a similar fashion, Bhagya Lakshmi has also embarked on a remarkable climb to fifth position. In this week’s ratings, it claims a promising 2.1 TRP rating, propelling it into the fifth spot, a notable leap from the previous week’s rating of 1.8.

Meanwhile, Yeh Hai Chahatein has undergone a slight upswing in its viewership statistics. Escalating from last week’s 1.8, the show has now climbed to a rating of 1.9. Securing the sixth position on the TRP chart, it maintains its presence. Occupying the seventh slot this week is Faltu, neck-and-neck with Yeh Hai Chahatein with an equivalent rating of 1.9.

Featuring Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat, and more, Kundali Bhagya claims the eighth position with a parallel 1.9 rating. In contrast, the Dilip Joshi-led Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, formerly a top-five contender, now finds itself in ninth place, achieving a rating of 1.8. Imlie, which had enjoyed a higher standing before, now resides in the final slot, having garnered a rating of 1.8 for this week.

