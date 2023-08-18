Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has faced a huge dent in its popularity due to numerous recent controversies. Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Raj Anadkat, Disha Vakani, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal are some stars who bid goodbye to the sitcom. Even director Malav Rajda and his wife Priya Ahuja left the show due to the alleged toxic environment.

It was last month that Priya came forward and confirmed her exit from TMKOC. She accused Asit Kumarr Modi of holding grudges with her after Malav’s exit because he was her husband. The actor who played the role of Rita Reporter also accused the producer of mixing personal and professional life.

Now, during an Instagram Q&A session, Malav Rajda has broken his silence on multiple topics concerning Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. A fan requested, “Wapis TMKOC me aa jao”, to which he responded with Ajay Devgn and Sonali Bendre’s song ‘Ho Nahi Sakta’ from the movie Diljale.

Another user questioned, “Do you still have good bond with any of the actors from TMKOC, including those who left the show?” Malav Rajda said he’s “realized” that “most” Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are chameleons. He, however, also clarified that he’s still in touch with Palak Sindhwani, Kush Shah, Azhar Shaikh, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Amit Bhatt and Ambika Rajankar.

Malav wrote “#Impossible” to a fan who asked, “Agar aapko mauka mile toh aap wapis tmkoc aaoge aap?”

A Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan asked, “But aapko fame to tmkoc se hi mila fir itna hate kyu?” Malav Rajda responded, “It’s always give and take… I got a lot from the show… can never hate the show… only gratitude for it.”

Well, Malav has unapologetically put his thoughts forward. What do you guys think?

