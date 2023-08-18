Elvish Yadav recently created history by emerging as the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner, becoming the first wild card contestant to do so in the reality series. His friendship-tourned-sour-turned-brotherhood with finalist Abhishek Malhan grabbed highlights on the show. However, Malhan who goes by the popular name ‘Fukra Insan’ finished second on the show in a turn of events.

While Elvish maintained the fact that he loves Abhishek, now fukra insaan fans have shared a video where he can be allegedly seen making fun of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner-up after saying that he loves Abhishek and will continue doing so. But his fans were disappointed when Elvish did not pay a visit to Abhishek while he struggled with his health in a hospital.

Viral videos and pictures from the hospital have seen many Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants paying a visit to Abhishek Malhan, except Elvish Yadav. While Elvish recently claimed that he could not visit Abhishek because of his busy schedule, the video even sees him partying with a bunch of followers and friends.

Now, Abhishek Malhan fans have attacked Elvish and his ‘Systum’ and called out his hypocricy and game plan in the show. A user wrote, “Elvish bahut mastermind banda hai bro jiss hisab se yeh sabki feelings ke sath khel rha tha andar aur bhaichara bhaichara kar rha tha.. sab dimag se khel rha tha yeh… pooja bhat ke samne chuha banke baith jata tha hmesha.”

Another user commented, “Politics khel gya ye elvish…. Abhishek is more deserving winner than him.” A third comment read, “Sach bole to Elvish army mc stan jesa cringe tha or to or hamesa hi cringe log hi jeette rahe, koi baat nehi Abhishek ham sab logo ka dil jeet liya.” Another dig comment slamming Elvish said, “Asal dogla to yeahi tha ab yea bahir nikla h to jo is k face expression bt krne ka andaz wagera sb h na sb lg rh pury show m is ny acting ki h q k is ki videos bh zda act wali hoti hn to acting krna koi mushkil nh tha yea bs character m rha abhishek ko bura banaya bhai bhai kr k jb k burai is ny pooja jiya bebika se bhi ki or abhishek real wohi winner tha hai or rahega.”

A sarcastic dig wrote, “Chapri Jeet hi Gaya apne toxic fans ki bajah se.” Another dig said, “Hum is par he khush is na apna dam par kuch achieve nahi kiya bas pooja ki chatti or abhishek ko defame kar ka.” An angry Fukra Insaan fan wrote, “Elvish sb se bada jhutha or dogla hai…ye sari planning kr k aya tha bb mein abhishek k against @elvish_yadav undeserving winner.” A brutal dig said, “We wish Elvish to use 25 lakh rupees for charity i.e in the education of his fans.”

The viral video was shared by fukrafam, an Instagram handle, and you can watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by riyasingh (@fukrafam.567)

For the unversed, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan, are both social media influencers who participated in the second season of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss OTT. While Malhan aka Fukra Insaan was appreciated for a phenomenal journey since day 1, Elvish, who was a wildcard contestant on the show, swept his way through the grand finale, ending up being the winner of the reality show.

