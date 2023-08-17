Aamir Khan had shocked his fans after he announced to take a break from films post the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released in August 2022. The film, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, could not impress the critics as well as the audience. Following the debacle, the Bollywood superstar had even left the Spanish film ‘Campeones’ remake claiming that he wanted to spend some time with his family. However, rumours were rife that he could not digest Laal Singh Chaddha falling flat at the box office. The film was directed by Advait Chandan.

Earlier, Aamir’s cousin and director Mansoor Khan had said that the perfectionist’s acting in the Bollywood adaptation of the Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump” was “over the top”. But now he has revealed that filmmaker SS Rajamouli had also informed Aamir that was ‘overacting’ in the film.

Recalling his conversation with Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan told PTI, “Aamir has a great sense of humour. So one day he laughingly tells me, ‘When you told me it was over the top, I said, ok, you are a subtle guy which is why you might have felt that way. But when someone like Rajamouli tells me overacting lag raha hai, I said to myself, Isko bhi lag raha hai toh kiya hi hoga.”

Mansoor Khan, who had directed the ‘3 Idiots‘ actor in his 1988 superhit debut “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” (QSQT) claimed that he was “frank enough” to give Aamir his feedback well before others. He said, “I liked the script. I think writer Atul Kulkarni did a fine job of it. Yes, Aamir, I believe, went over the top with his expressions. I mean the character is not a jerk, not someone suffering with dyslexia or anything else. He is a bit odd … but that’s about it.”

Mansoor added, “I loved Tom Hanks in the original (Forrest Gump), he was so minimal with his expressions and portrayal of the character. Of course, I did tell this to Aamir”.

But it seems Aamir Khan couldn’t accept anyone’s opinion, not even the ‘RRR’ director, until the audience verdict was ushered on the 2022 film Mansoor, son of legendary film producer-director Nasir Hussain, said that Aamir always believed that a “good movie will work come what may”. He added, “He told me if the movie is good it will work despite the boycott calls. The failure of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was indeed a setback for him but then he has faced many such setbacks in his life — both professional and personal. He is very passionate about cinema and is motivated to work harder.”

Talking about his own journey in films, Mansoor said, “I don’t like making films. I am grateful to the scheme of things or however it happened. But I always knew that this was not my lifelong journey.”

