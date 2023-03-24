Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharma Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer 3 Idiots is one of the most-watched Bollywood films of all times. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Boman Irani and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. It released in 2009. Now after 15 years, the leading actress has hinted at its sequel on social media. Yes, you heard that right! Scroll down for all the details.

Fans have been demanding the sequel of Rajkumar Hirani directorial time and again. While makers maintained the radio silence on the 2nd installment, the actress recently expressed her disappointment from the actors and makers from keeping the secret from us.

Just a while back, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to post a video. The clip, which has already taken the web by storm, seen Bebo revealing that she’s ‘smelling sequel’ and feels that they have been keeping a secret from her and from the audience too. She goes on to add that even her on-screen father in the film Boman Irani isn’t aware about the same.

“I just got to know that when I was on a holiday that these three were upto something. This press conference ka clip that is going around is from the secret that these three are keeping from us. Something is fishy and please don’t say this is Sharman ka some movie promotion. I think they are coming for a sequel. But only these three, without me? I don’t think even Boman knows about this. Calling Boman right now to check aakhir chal kya raha hai yaar. This smells like a sequel for sure,” said Kareena Kapoor Khan.

She captioned the video, “I can’t believe this!! How can they do this without me? @boman_irani have they kept this a secret from you also?” Check out the video below:

Soon after she shared the clip, netizens couldn’t keep calm as they expressed the excitement. Commenting on the same a user wrote, “CRYING HAPPY TEARS, another wrote “Screaming.”

“If it’s true then waiting,” wrote a third user. A few more netizens wrote, “O.M.G Pls let it be a Dhokhla fafda thepla waale Dhamaakedaar Sequel,” “It will not work without u @kareenakapoorkhan can’t wait.”

Well, if her video is anything to be believed we already can’t wait for the makers to make an official confirmation. Can you?

