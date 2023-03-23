Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are currently painting the town red with their love affair rumours. It all started when Karan Johar made a shocking revelation on the duo getting cosy at his 50th birthday party during her appearance with Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda. While the actress didn’t confirm or deny the same but she was surely seen blushing at his question.

Since then, reports of them making their relationship official and taking it to the next level has been making headlines every now and then. But are they planning to tie the knot soon? ARK reacts.

Aditya Roy Kapur recently arrived for the trailer launch of his upcoming film Gumraah looking dashing as ever. He was accompanied by her co-star Mrunal Thakur. At the event, the actor was seen reacting to a question directed to his love affair rumours with Ananya Panday to which he looked pretty shocked. The trailer launch kick-started with the host asking him if the entire industry is getting married and he’s earned the tag of most eligible bachelor in the industry.

Looking surprised by the question, Aditya Roy Kapur says, “Yeh pehla question hai? Kya din aagaye.” He then further jokingly adds, “Let’s warm up first.” Kapur is further seen saying, “I think everyone is getting married but I am not getting any FOMO. So, I will take my time and when the time is right.” Watch the video below:

Previously, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday made headlines when they turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 finale. The rumoured lovebirds looked stunningly hot as they set the runway ablaze.

On the work front, Ananya Panday has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Gourav Adrash and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana in the pipeline. On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur recently garnered applause for her performance in The Night Manager.

