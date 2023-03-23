Fresh out of Farzi’s success, Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor seems to be on a roll. The actor has lapped up multiple projects but it seems the actor has got too much on his plate. It appears Shahid is reworking his tight schedules and setting his priorities straight.

According to a new report, the Kabir Singh star, who is currently busy filming a yet-untitled rom-com with Kriti Sanon, was supposed to then work with Anees Bazmee‘s action comedy. However, the 42-year-old actor changed his plans and is now looking forward to shooting an investigative thriller drama before he gives his precious time to Anees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A report by Peeping Moon suggests that Shahid Kapoor had given his commitment to Siddharth Roy Kapur for the remake of the Malayalam neo-noir psychological thriller titled Mumbai Police and, therefore, after wrapping up his work with Kriti, Shahid will head to Siddharth’s sets instead of Anees. An insider spilled the beans on the same revealing, “Shahid has been committed to this film since last year, but it was postponed due to his priorities for other projects. However, talks about that film have progressed quite rapidly in the past few weeks” adding, “Shahid, Rosshan, and Siddharth Roy Kapur have met and discussed all the modalities and have agreed to take it into production by April-end or early May 2023.”

For the uninitiated, Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Mumbai Police will be directed by Rosshan Andrrews, who also helmed 2013 original. In the movie, Shahid will be playing the role of an investigating police officer suffering from partial memory loss. The actor has reportedly given his 2 months to Kapur’s Mumbai Police.

Shahid Kapoor is having the time of his life. The handsome hunk soon after wrapping up Dinesh Vijan’s film will head to shoot Mumbai Police and will then shoot Anees Bazmee’s comedy-drama around July 2023. The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bloody Daddy soon.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan Oozes Hotness In White Cut-Out Dress, Gets Compliment From Ananya Panday & Karisma Kapoor – See Pics!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News