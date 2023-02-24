The third instalment of Bollywood’s much-loved franchise Hera Pheri has been making noise for quite some time now. Hera Pheri 3 was earlier announced with Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham however due to reasons best known to them, John and Jr Bachchan opted out. Now in the latest update, the OG trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh are back and have already reportedly begun shooting for the 3rd installment. More than its actors, the film’s director has equally been making headlines as Anees Bazmee’s loss has become Farhad Samji’s gain.

Ever since the 3rd instalment began to make headlines, rumours were abuzz that the Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 director is likely to helm the film. However, the latest reports suggest others wise.

Out of the blue news of Farhad Samji directing Hera Pheri 3 surfaced on the web leaving fans surprised. While many didn’t know what transpired behind the stage, Anees Bazmee has finally broken his silence on exiting the project. During his latest interview, the BB 2 director revealed that Akshay Kumar too wasn’t ready to do the film without a script however he doesn’t know what changed and how Kumar ended up coming on board.

Speaking to Subhash K Jha for Bollywood Hungama, Anees Bazmee stated that he met the producer Firoz Nadiadwala several times and he didn’t have much of a story let alone a script. “Unhone jo mujhe idea bataya woh kuch jammee nahin. Maina na keh diya,” said the filmmaker. Adding “No script no hit. It’s as simple as that.”

The film is likely to be titled as Hera Pheri 4. Anees Bazmee further revealed, “After I declined the offer, I now hear the film is going to be directed by someone else (Farhad Samji). Akshay Kumar who was totally opposed to doing the film without a proper script has apparently agreed to come on board. I don’t know how or why. Only he will be able to tell. Speaking for myself, I am not part of that project anymore.”

In the same interview, when Anees Bazmee was asked if he opted out of the film because Firoz Nadiadwala still owed him money for the last film that they did together. “Yes, that too. But if I had liked the story idea I would have probably gone head. Lekin aisa kuch tha hi nahin,” he concluded.

