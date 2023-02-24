Ranbir Kapoor is currently out and about promoting his upcoming romantic comedy film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Starring Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead, the film is directed by Luv Ranjan and is set to hit theatres this Holi weekend aka March 8, 2023.

Beginning the marketing of the film in Chandigarh, Punjab, the actor was faced with a series of questions by the media present there. One of these questions was his openness to work in films across the border aka Pakistani films. Read on to know all he had to say.

At a recent press meet in Chandigarh to promote his next Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his statement regarding his being open to doing Pakistani films. Answering the question, the ‘Rockstar’ actor said, “I think yeh thoda mera statement misconstrue ho gaya tha. I had gone for a film festival & there were a lot of Pakistani filmmakers asking me this question, you know, ‘If you’ve got a good subject would you do it?’ So, I didn’t want it to be controversial in any way.”

Ranbir Kapoor continued, “I don’t think itni bhi badi controversy hui. But, for me, films are films, art is art. I have worked with Fawad (Khan) in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. I have known a lot of artists from Pakistan. Rahat (Fateh Ali Khan) & Atif Aslam are such great singers who used to contribute to Hindi cinema. So, cinema is cinema. I don’t think cinema sees boundaries.” However, he concluded by saying, “But, of course, you have to respect art but at the same time art is not bigger than your country. So, anybody who is not on good terms with your country your first priority will always be your country.”

Check out the video here:

Helmed by Luv Ranjan and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead – alongside Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and more, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releases this Holi.

