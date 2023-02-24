Sidharth Malhotra recently took the internet by storm as he shared the first pictures from his nuptials with Kiara Advani. Soon after the wedding festivities, Sidharth is back to work and is currently gearing up for his forthcoming movie Yodha. While he will again portray the role of an Indian soldier in the film, the actor recently expressed his wish to play a superhero.

Sidharth was last seen playing an Indian spy in Mission Majnu. The film was released on Netflix and received mixed reviews from the audience. The film also saw Rashmika in a pivotal role.

Now, Sidharth Malhotra is looking forward to more projects in Bollywood. The actor has proved his acting mettle with several serious films such as Ek Villain and Shershaah and explored his loving side with many romantic comedies. Now, he is wishing to give India a new superhero movie.

In a recent chat with News18, Sidharth Malhotra opened up about his plans and revealed that he wants to explore more in the industry. Talking about the same, the Student Of The Year actor said that he wants to do a superhero film and added, “I think India doesn’t have a superhero character. It would be really great to explore something in that genre.”

Further in the chat, the actor hoped to receive as much love from fans as he got for his patriotic characters. He mentioned how he wants to explore more characters but his fondness for love stories will always remain the same.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah and soon hit it off. The couple began dating and were often spotted together during their outings. While they never agreed to the rumours, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 in Jaisalmer.

