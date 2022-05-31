South Korean boy band BTS, also lovingly known as the Bangtan Boys, enjoys a massive fan following worldwide (majorly, in Korea, the US, UK and India). The septet’s fans are known as ARMY, and these fans can go to any extent to express their love and support for them.

Well, the Desi ARMYs are now on a mission, and that is to make sure that the boys (RM, Jungkook, V, Jin, Jimin, Suga and J-Hope) receive their biggest streaming debut on Spotify in one week by beating the record of the song, Raatan Lambiyaan from Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Yes, you read that right. BTS’ Desi fans are still gaga over the septet’s 2020 released album BE. It is to be noted that BE is the fifth album by the K-pop group.

BE by BTS is performing very well on Spotify, as the album has bagged 11 million streams in a week. The Desi ARMYs now are aiming to surpass Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah’s song, Raatan Lambiyaan’s record. For the unversed, the romantic track holds a record of 22 million streams in a week on the streaming platform.

This would be a tough one, but it looks like ARMYs are far from backing down from this challenge. The fans are now taking it to their Twitter handles to discuss strategies on how to beat Shershaah’s famous song Raatan Lambiyaan, which was sung by Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur and Tanishk Bagchi.

Check out the Twitter reactions below.

Biggest debut for an album on Spotify in India is 22.5M(first week) — Nicolle⁷ | bts cb june 10th | (@EgosShadow7) May 30, 2022

Even tho every other person was listening to Shershah's songs

Let's not forget our strength is huge too. Let's break the records or maybe let's try our bestest to reach the goal🫰 — ⁷𝓓𝓭𝓪𝓲𝓼𝔂²¹ 🌼🦋🌸 (@skyeee_2130) May 30, 2022

It's good tbh

Won't blame gp this time for the 1st time

We need to be very very very efficient to beat and maintain raata lambia records on Spotify

i really think we can break record but consistency is our issue, whereas that song was getting new listeners everyday

Lets get it🔥 — 💿10th June 2022💿 #BTS_proof📀 (@Homeinlovemaze) May 30, 2022

Ofcourse Bollywood is so big in here and Shershah literally loved by GP even still loving it…This time it's gonna be tough for us bt we will try our best💜 — 10/06/22 BTS COMEBACK (@MondalSabnam) May 30, 2022

BE did almost 11M first week. Let's try to break Shershaah record 💜 pic.twitter.com/JWeEVjLeQ2 — Proof on June 10⁷ (@littleprincevmk) May 30, 2022

u know the movie songs in INDIA get so hugeee debut bcz of bollywood supremacy i think that's why … but we can do better right ARMYs 👍 — Roy⁷ (@Be_ur_light) May 30, 2022

Indian Armys let's try harder for our boys.We can do this fam💜💜💜 — I💜Bangthan⁷Proof (@Jomary65608517) May 30, 2022

BTS is making a comeback on the professional front with their anthology album, Proof, which is all set to be released on June 10, 2022.

If you are a BTS fan, what are your views on ARMYs trying to beat down Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah’s famous song Raatan Lambiyaan’s record on Spotify? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

