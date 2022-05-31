BTS Vs Shershaah: Desi ARMYs Are All Game To Beat This Romantic Track From Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Starrer - Here's How They Plan To Do It!
BTS Desi Army Are Planning To Surpass Shershaah’s Rataan Lambiyaan’s Record On Spotify ( Photo Credit – Instagram ; Song Still )

South Korean boy band BTS, also lovingly known as the Bangtan Boys, enjoys a massive fan following worldwide (majorly, in Korea, the US, UK and India). The septet’s fans are known as ARMY, and these fans can go to any extent to express their love and support for them.

Advertisement

Well, the Desi ARMYs are now on a mission, and that is to make sure that the boys (RM, Jungkook, V, Jin, Jimin, Suga and J-Hope) receive their biggest streaming debut on Spotify in one week by beating the record of the song, Raatan Lambiyaan from Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. BTS’ Desi fans are still gaga over the septet’s 2020 released album BE. It is to be noted that BE is the fifth album by the K-pop group.

BE by BTS is performing very well on Spotify, as the album has bagged 11 million streams in a week. The Desi ARMYs now are aiming to surpass Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah’s song, Raatan Lambiyaan’s record. For the unversed, the romantic track holds a record of 22 million streams in a week on the streaming platform.

This would be a tough one, but it looks like ARMYs are far from backing down from this challenge. The fans are now taking it to their Twitter handles to discuss strategies on how to beat Shershaah’s famous song Raatan Lambiyaan, which was sung by Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur and Tanishk Bagchi.

Check out the Twitter reactions below.

BTS is making a comeback on the professional front with their anthology album, Proof, which is all set to be released on June 10, 2022.

If you are a BTS fan, what are your views on ARMYs trying to beat down Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah’s famous song Raatan Lambiyaan’s record on Spotify? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Cardi B Fans Left In Splits After Video Of Her Reaction On A Sinking Yacht Goes Viral: “What The F**k, Oh My God”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out