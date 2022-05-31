Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were once upon the time one of the most adorable couples in Hollywood. The two started dating in 2009 and on and off have been together till 2018 which is almost 9 years of being in a relationship. Their fans fondly called them ‘Jelena’ and their break up didn’t go well with the fans who were shocked to their core. Today, we bring you the trivia that it wasn’t Justin but Selena who broke up and moved away from their relationship for the better. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Back in March of 2018, the ex-couple had a fight with each other and took a small break to sort out things in their heads. They took this break to figure out things and where they stand in this relationship as a couple. Later in May of 2018, it was Selena who decided to walk away from this relationship as she saw the bigger picture.

A source close to E!News revealed that Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez “were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight in particular blew up and caused them to decide to ‘break up,’ however, they’ve been in contact the entire time and their feelings for each other have not changed.”

In the same month, both Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were seen attending the same church but they both arrived and left separately.

A source close to US Weekly then revealed, “Selena started seeing the bigger picture when it came to their relationship, like what was more important: her general happiness and her family and friends approval, or her being together with Justin, where no one really supported their relationship.”

What are your thoughts on Selena Gomez walking out of the relationship with Justin Bieber? Tell us in the space below.

