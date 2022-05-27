Back in the day, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were one of the most successful and powerful couples in the world. They were young and in love and did everything possible in their capacity to make each other feel better in a relationship. From giving relationship goals to holidaying together to making stunning red carpet appearances walking hand in hand, the ex-couple never missed an opportunity to make heads turn with their public appearances. Today, we bring you a throwback of one such red carpet event which took place at American Music Awards in 2011 where the two made Jelena fans go crazy. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was in February 2011 when Jelena made their relationship official by walking the Oscars’ red carpet together and took the internet by storm. Back then, social media wasn’t that accessible to everyone and despite that, their fans made sure their pictures were circulated well and shared on the internet.

Talking about Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s red carpet appearance at American Music Awards in 2011 was nothing short of magical. Their chemistry was so evident, visible and read that it made all the Jelena fans cry happy tears. Selena wore a beautiful customised metallic Giorgio Armani gown which featured a low cut and a thigh high slit.

Selena Gomez’s satin gown was in champagne colour and the backless feature added the right kind of drama to it. She accessorised her look with a fancy glittery clutch, statement earrings and wore matching strappy heels with it. The singer kept her tresses in loose curls and looked pretty as ever in the same. Justin Bieber on the other hand looked sharp in a tuxedo.

He styled his dapper suit with a bow tie and sported slicked back hairstyle.

Both Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber couldn’t keep their hands off each other and the Sorry singer giving his then girlfriend Selena a peck on the cheek stole the show for us.

Take a look at their picture and video below:

Anybody else hoping #JELENA is on the red carpet tonight at the #AMAs? pic.twitter.com/E9ylORtdBX — Syke (@SykeOnAir) November 19, 2017

#Jelena please 🙏🙏🙏 walk again on the red carpet together this coming AMA's award 2017 just like the old days 😄😄😄@justinbieber @selenagomez pic.twitter.com/M6ke5gLgg7 — Adie (@shyme30) November 17, 2017

These two really SERVED Jelena fans back then!

What are your thoughts on Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez rocking the red carpet together back in 2011? Tell us in the space below.

